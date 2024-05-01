Taptica International (LON:TAP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.60). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.57), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares.
Taptica International Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of £158.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.
About Taptica International
Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.
