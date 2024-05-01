Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,646,898 shares.
Purplebricks Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £951,111.00, a PE ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.01.
About Purplebricks Group
Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.
