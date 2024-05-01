Frontier Group (ULCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Frontier Group to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULCC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $104,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,072.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

