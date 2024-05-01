Cinemark (CNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.