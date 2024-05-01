Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,395,000 after purchasing an additional 77,263 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Raymond James by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

