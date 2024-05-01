Olaplex (OLPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Olaplex to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Olaplex has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Olaplex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $919.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

