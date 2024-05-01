PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 109.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.3 %

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 315.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

