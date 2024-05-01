Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,118 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

