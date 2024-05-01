Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 965 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,663,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,650,000 after acquiring an additional 150,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,979 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,115,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after buying an additional 593,035 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after acquiring an additional 366,692 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,829,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 59,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $37.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

