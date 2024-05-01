State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Laureate Education worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Laureate Education by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

