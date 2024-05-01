Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $416.89 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.81.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
