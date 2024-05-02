Canadian Tire Co., Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Tire in a research report issued on Sunday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.
Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.81 by C($1.43). Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of C$4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is 185.19%.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.
