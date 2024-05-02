NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NWE opened at $50.85 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

