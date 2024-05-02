U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Citigroup

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 0.2 %

SLCA opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.15.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,570. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in U.S. Silica by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after buying an additional 3,138,425 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.