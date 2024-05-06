QuinStreet (QNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.90 on Monday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

