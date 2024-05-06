QuinStreet (QNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QuinStreet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.90 on Monday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QuinStreet
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QuinStreet
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Coca-Cola Stock Analysis: Key Insights and Trends
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Metal Stocks Setting Up for Double-Digit Growth
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Brinker International Heats Up on Spicy Earnings Beat and Raise
Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.