BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.29

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BCAT opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,061,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,744,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,260,873 shares of company stock worth $19,852,822.

