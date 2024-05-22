BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.29

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:BCAT opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.
Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
–
