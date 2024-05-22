Chemed Co. (CHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 18th

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
Chemed has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.
Chemed Price Performance
Shares of CHE opened at $559.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.76. Chemed has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.
Insider Transactions at Chemed
In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
