Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 18th

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

