BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $326.36 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.79.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.