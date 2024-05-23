Claude J.S. Schimper Sells 7,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00.

Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE K opened at C$10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$11.22.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

