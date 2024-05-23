Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Posts Earnings Results

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Video River Networks Price Performance

Shares of NIHK opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Video River Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $795,133.20, a P/E ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Video River Networks alerts:

Video River Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets, businesses, and operations in North America. Its target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.