Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $713,000 Investment in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,488 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Ramaco Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 195,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ METC opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $649.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

METC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

