Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Posts Earnings Results

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
EIC stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.
Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
