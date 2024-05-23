Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Posts Earnings Results

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

EIC stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 148,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.