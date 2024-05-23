Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 226 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after buying an additional 374,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after buying an additional 664,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,976,000 after buying an additional 301,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,557,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group
In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OMC opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
