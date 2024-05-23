Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 17.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matrix Service

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $51,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,055.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Matrix Service Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $309.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.26. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

