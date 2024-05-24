3,120,106 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,120,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,263,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.12% of Unilever as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 611,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.