Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 22,879 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MannKind were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 143,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 973,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 89,005 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MannKind by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 740,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 322,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.81 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 1.34.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MannKind had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $109,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 873,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

