Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-0.40 EPS.
Amer Sports Stock Performance
AS opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
