Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-0.40 EPS.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

AS opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.79.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

