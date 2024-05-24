Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FFC opened at $14.42 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

