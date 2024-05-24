Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

