American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn Sells 20,559 Shares of Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Superconductor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.97. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

