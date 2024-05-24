Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Director Jennifer Ceran Sells 13,000 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Klaviyo Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of KVYO opened at $23.70 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.08 million. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $5,047,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
