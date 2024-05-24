Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson Sells 100,432 Shares of Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MREO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MREO. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 177,030 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 634,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

