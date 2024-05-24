American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

American Superconductor stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $473.40 million, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 19.4% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 433,018 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after buying an additional 440,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after buying an additional 396,814 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $21,870,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 323,472 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

