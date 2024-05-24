Andrew S. Rendich Sells 27,741 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after buying an additional 3,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,824,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,159 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,471 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,877,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.