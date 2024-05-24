Andrew S. Rendich Sells 27,741 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
