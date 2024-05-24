Jon W. Olson Sells 3,000 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,169.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 193.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

