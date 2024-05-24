Atome (LON:ATOM) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.02 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53.44 ($0.68). 152,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 79,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.75).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Atome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Atome
Atome Trading Down 2.8 %
Atome Company Profile
Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atome
- What does consumer price index measure?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.