Atome (LON:ATOM) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.02 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53.44 ($0.68). 152,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 79,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.75).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Atome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective for the company.

Atome Trading Down 2.8 %

Atome Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of £22.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.79 and a beta of 0.14.

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

