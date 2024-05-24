First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 33,006 shares.The stock last traded at $122.58 and had previously closed at $123.10.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

