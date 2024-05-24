First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 33,006 shares.The stock last traded at $122.58 and had previously closed at $123.10.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
