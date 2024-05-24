ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 11,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 51,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock.

ZKH Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.66 million during the quarter.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

