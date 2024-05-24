YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Down 4.2%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 565,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,314,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

