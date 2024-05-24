B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $615.97 million during the quarter. B Communications had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

B Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCOMF opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. B Communications has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet access and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services.

