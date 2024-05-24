B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $615.97 million during the quarter. B Communications had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.90%.
B Communications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BCOMF opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. B Communications has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
B Communications Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B Communications
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Medtronic Dips: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.