Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $353,000 Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,606,000 after acquiring an additional 292,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in DaVita by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after acquiring an additional 885,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,916,000 after acquiring an additional 67,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 15.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $132.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.31. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $145.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

