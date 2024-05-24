BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.73.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

