Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia Purchases 4,500 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia bought 4,500 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$41.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$46.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50.

BDGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.06.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

