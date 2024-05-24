Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director William F. Doyle Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.2 %

ELAN opened at $16.68 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

