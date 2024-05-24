SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Purchases 28,900 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 3rd, Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50.

SOFI opened at $6.93 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

