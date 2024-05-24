BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 9,479 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1,171.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Catalent were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

