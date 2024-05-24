BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $449,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $2,249,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,319,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,585.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.01 and its 200 day moving average is $166.16. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

