BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,376 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

