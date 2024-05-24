BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Masco were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

